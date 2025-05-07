WWE News: Elijah Appears In NXT Battle Royal, Yoshiki Inamura Returning To Japan

– Elijah made a return to NXT, appearing on this week’s show to compete in the #1 contenders battle royal. The former Elias was part of the 25-man battle royal to determine Oba Femi’s challenger at Battleground. The match included talent from NXT, WWE LFG and Evolve, as well as Zachary Wentz and Elijah from TNA.

Myles Borne won the match and will face Femi at Battleground for the title.

WHO WANTS TO WALK WITH ELIJAH?!@_Iam_Elijah_ IS HERE FOR THE BATTLE ROYAL!! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RPjfiZmRod — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2025

WHAT AN ENDING!!! MYLES BORNE IS THE NEW NO.1 CONTENDER!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0GL0QdsTM5 — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2025

– After they failed to win the battle royal, Yoshiki Inamura appeared in a backstage segment with Josh Briggs. Inamura accidentally eliminated Briggs in the match and he told Briggs he was returning to Japan and was sorry he wasn’t a better partner: