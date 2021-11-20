WWE News: Elite Squad Reveals New WWE Action Figures, SmackDown in Three Minutes, Natalya Praises Randy Orton on PPV Milestone

– Elite Squad members Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Sam Roberts revealed some new Mattel WWE action figures today. Shotzi Blackheart also appeared. You can check out that video below.

– FOX Sports showcased last night’s Survivor Series go-home show for SmackDown in three minutes:

– WWE Superstar Natalya, who celebrated her 500th win last night on SmackDown, praised Randy Orton ahead of his upcoming WWE PPV record milestone set for tomorrow at Survivor Series. She wrote, “I’m proud of you, @RandyOrton. It’s a testament to how much hard work you’ve put in and your passion for this business. It’s awesome to witness.” You can check out her tweet below.