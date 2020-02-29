wrestling / News
WWE News: Fan Made Video Shows Macaulay Culkin’s Reaction To Super Showdown, XFL Videos For Week 4,
February 29, 2020 | Posted by
– As we previously reported, Macaulay Culkin was not happy with the finish to Goldberg vs. Bray Wyatt at WWE Super Showdown, and noted that he was cancelling his trip to Tampa Bay for Wrestlemania because of it. Goldberg later responded, calling Culkin a ‘dork’.
Since then, a fan has put together a video splicing the Super Showdown footage into Home Alone, with Culkin’s Kevin McCallister watching in growing terror. Of course in the original film, he was watching a bad film noir movie.
Here we go… 😉 pic.twitter.com/5pSVDPPwjw
— Kris MacDonald (@kdog96) February 28, 2020
– XFL has released several videos to hype up the fourth week of games.
More Trending Stories
- Bray Wyatt Agrees That WWE Is Trying To Destroy Their Characters
- AEW To Announce “Old School Match” That Will “Upset Some People”
- Jake “The Snake” Roberts Discusses Vince McMahon Getting Upset With Him For Getting In Good Shape, Reveals He’s Terrified of Snakes
- Jim Ross Discusses Backstage Drama Between Chris Benoit & Kevin Sullivan in WCW Becoming Public, Why Shane Douglas Didn’t Return to WWE As Part of the Radicalz