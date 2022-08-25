WWE News: Finals Set for NXT UK Championship Tournament, NXT UK Video Highlights

– The finals are now set to crown the next WWE NXT UK Champion. Tyler Bate and Trent Seven won their respective tournament semifinals. They will now face each other in the finals of the NXT UK Championship Tournament on next week’s show.

Currently, Tyler Bate is already scheduled to face NXT Champion Bron Breakker at NXT Worlds Collide. Tyler

Also scheduled for next week’s episode of NXT UK, there will be a Fatal 4-Way match to crown a new No. 1 contender for the NXT UK Women’s Championship held by Meiko Satomura. The match will feature Blair Davenport vs. Eliza Alexander vs. Isla Dawn vs. Amale. You can see a preview video on the match announcement for next week from today’s show that’s available below.

– WWE released the following video highlights for this week’s edition of NXT UK:





