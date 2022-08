Updated Lineup For NXT Worlds Collide

The first title matches are set for NXT Worlds Collide. WWE announced the following matches on Tuesday’s episode of NXT:

* NXT & NXT UK Championship Unification Match: Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

* NXT & NXT UK Women’s Championship Unification Match: Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport

NXT Worlds Collide takes place on September 4th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.