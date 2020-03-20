WWE News: Former Sin Cara’s Non-Compete Ends, Tryout Canceled Due to COVID-19, Most-Watched Network Shows

– The former Sin Cara’s non-compete clause of his WWE contract has come to an end. The WON reports that Jorge Arias’ 90-day non-compete is now over and he will begin getting bookings in Mexico and on the US independent circuit. Arias will be going by Cinta de Oro, as previously reported.

– The site notes that a tryout camp was scheduled for this week, but was mostly canceled due to the coronavirus. The 50 would-be WWE stars had interviews cut and were flown home after just a day, without any in-ring work. Camp included Paige’s brothers Zak Bevis and Ricky Knight Jr., Conor Braxton, Manders, Joeasa Travis Titan, and Dasher Hatfield.

– The most-watched WWE Network shows of the week were:

1. Broken Skull Sessions (Bret Hart)

2. Elimination Chamber 2020

3. Ruthless Aggression (Episode 5: Raw vs. Smackdown)

4. WWE Top 10: Best Stunner Reactions

5; NXT 3.11.20

6. Royal Rumble 2020

7. SuperShowdown 2020