wrestling / News
WWE News: Four Things to Know Before Raw, WrestleMania Special Coming to WWE Network, New Beyond the Ring
November 11, 2019
– WWE Now has released this week’s Raw preview, presenting the four things you need to know before tonight’s Raw. You can see it below:
– PWInsider reports that WWE is adding two specials to the WWE Network this Friday. The Wrestlemania’s Legendary Moments special narrated by John Cena will be added at 10 AM ET and the “1997: Dawn of the Attitude” Beyond the Ring special will be added at 12 PM ET.
