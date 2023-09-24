wrestling / News
WWE News: FOX to Air SmackDown Special Next Month, Superstar Spectacle in India Vlog, Top 10 Big Men Flying
September 24, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the FOX Network will be airing a new WWE special on Sunday, October 8 with The Top 25 Moments in WWE SmackDown History. The show will be reportedly syndicated across FOX in different markets. The start time will vary depending on local NFL coverage.
– WWE released a vlog of Superstars going to India for Superstar Spectacle earlier this month:
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Big Men Flying Moments: