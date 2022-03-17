wrestling / News
WWE News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Pays Tribute to Steve Austin, Seth Rollins Surprises Indian Cricket Player Venkatesh Iyer
– Milwaukee Bucks player and NBA World champion Giannis Antentokounmpo celebrated Austin 3:16 day last night during a post-game press conference last night after the Bucks after a win over the Sacramento Kings. Giannis, a big-time wrestling fan, came out to the press conference wearing a “Giannis 3:16” shirt and a WWE hat. He then popped open a can of Coors Light in tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin, which you can see below:
If you know, you know. ☠️ @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/3KfPB3BO8M
— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 17, 2022
– In a new episode of WWE Now India, Seth Rollins surprised Indian Cricket player Venkatesh Iyer before the IPL. You can check out that video below:
