WWE News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Pays Tribute to Steve Austin, Seth Rollins Surprises Indian Cricket Player Venkatesh Iyer

– Milwaukee Bucks player and NBA World champion Giannis Antentokounmpo celebrated Austin 3:16 day last night during a post-game press conference last night after the Bucks after a win over the Sacramento Kings. Giannis, a big-time wrestling fan, came out to the press conference wearing a “Giannis 3:16” shirt and a WWE hat. He then popped open a can of Coors Light in tribute to Stone Cold Steve Austin, which you can see below:

– In a new episode of WWE Now India, Seth Rollins surprised Indian Cricket player Venkatesh Iyer before the IPL. You can check out that video below: