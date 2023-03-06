wrestling / News

WWE News: Hall Of Fame Announcements Still Coming, Note When Raw Plans Were Set, More

March 6, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
WWE Hall of Fame Image Credit: WWE

A new Fightful Select report has publicized a series of details for WWE’s upcoming events, which you can find below:

– Internal information states that WWE Hall of Fame announcements are still set to occur, but no details are available regarding when they will take place or who will be included.

– Creative notes for tonight’s Raw were made available internally for WWE by 7:30 PM EST on Sunday.

– Fightful also indicates that Fanatics will have representatives backstage for WWE this weekend at Madison Square Garden and will provide more details should they become available.

