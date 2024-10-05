wrestling / News

WWE News: Hell in a Cell Construction Livestream, Shawn Michaels Set for Highspots Signing, WWE Now Previews Bad Blood

October 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Bad Blood 2024 Hell in a Cell - CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

– WWE is livestreaming the construction of the Hell in a Cell for tonight’s match featuring CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at Bad Blood. You can view the livestream below:

– WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be taking part in a signing for Highspots Auctions on October 20.

– A new episode of WWE Now previewed tonight’s Bad Blood premium live event:

