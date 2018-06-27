WWE News: The Hurricane Shows His Appreciation For The Rock, Mojo Rawley Becomes A Grammar Heel On Twitter, Baron Corbin Comments On Finn Balor’s Partner Skills

– The Rock & Hurricane re-connected on social media recently, talking about their time in WWE and the Rock putting over Hurricane over…

Dude always a pleasure working with you. Never an ego and always down to do whatever it took to entertain the fans. And to be honest, I only did “the job and put you over” because you paid me in hamburgers. https://t.co/8wsHGmYlxI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 27, 2018

😂😂 That was a lot of Happy Meals though!! You’re the best bro. Keep killing it. https://t.co/18SCxsdwwb — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 27, 2018

– Following his issues with Todd the Cheeseburger on Monday’s Raw, Mojo Rawley has been going back and forth with fans on Twitter and decided to correct one of them…

There is a lot going on here. Let me help. -Nobody is one word, not two. -Use “than” instead of “then” when making a comparison. -Remember to use a period at the end of your sentences so that people know your thought is complete. #GrammarMatters https://t.co/hfa0JFKU88 — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 27, 2018

– Baron Corbin posted the following on Twitter, he wasn’t thrilled with Finn Balor as his tag team partner on Monday…