wrestling / News

WWE News: The Hurricane Shows His Appreciation For The Rock, Mojo Rawley Becomes A Grammar Heel On Twitter, Baron Corbin Comments On Finn Balor’s Partner Skills

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE The Rock Dwayne Johnson

– The Rock & Hurricane re-connected on social media recently, talking about their time in WWE and the Rock putting over Hurricane over…

– Following his issues with Todd the Cheeseburger on Monday’s Raw, Mojo Rawley has been going back and forth with fans on Twitter and decided to correct one of them…

– Baron Corbin posted the following on Twitter, he wasn’t thrilled with Finn Balor as his tag team partner on Monday…

