WWE News: Intercontinental Title Marathon on WWE Network Today, Tyler Bate Gets Standing Ovation at NXT UK TakeOver

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Daniel Bryan Intercontinental Title

– WWE is currently streaming a marathon of the essential Intercontinental Championship matches on the WWE Network. The marathon is hosted by Zack Ryder and called “20 Matches That Define The Intercontinental Title.” It runs until 7:30 PM ET tonight on the Network.

– WWE posted this video of Tyler Bate receiving a standing ovation after his match against WALTER at Saturday’s NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff:

