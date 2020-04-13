wrestling / News
WWE News: Io Shirai Reveals Her Dream Opponent, Full No Mercy 1999 Ladder Match, Liv Morgan Needs Dog Names
– Io Shirai has revealed who her dream opponent is, and it’s a WWE Hall of Famer. Shirai posted in response to a WWE Network Twitter post proposing a hypothetical Shirai vs. Lita match in a fan poll, and Shirai noted that this would in fact be her dream match:
Lita vs Io Shirai….
This is absolutely my dream match!!
😈🖤🖤🖤 https://t.co/GjLyL7PKmD
— 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) April 12, 2020
– Liv Morgan also took to Twitter, seeking ideas for a name for her new dog:
My new baby coming home in two days 😩🖤! What do I name him ?! pic.twitter.com/lvJuin2oMP
— LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) April 12, 2020
– WWE posted the full Mercy 1999 ladder match betweeen Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz. The Hardys beat their rivals wo tin the Terri Invitational Tournament and thus $100,000 along with Terri Runnels’ managerial services:
