WWE News: Jeff Jarrett Congratulates El Ligero, Wrestling Birthdays

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
El Ligero WWE WWE UK

– Jeff Jarrett shared a picture of himself and NXT UK roster member El Ligero to his Twitter account. You can see the post below:

– Happy birthday to Shawn Michaels (53), Fandango (37), Akira Tozawa (33), and Thunder Rosa (27), all of whom celebrate their birthdays today. WWE wished Michaels a happy birthday on Twitter:

