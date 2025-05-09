wrestling / News
WWE News: Jey Uso and Sami Zayn Watch Back Tag Bout on Playback, Road to Pat McAfee vs. Gunther, Live Rap John Cena Performance From July 2005
May 9, 2025 | Posted by
– In a new episode of WWE Playback, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn watch back their six-man tag team match as opponents at WWE Backlash 2023:
Jey Uso and Sami Zayn sit together to watch their exciting Six-Man Tag Team Match as opponents at Backlash 2023, offering candid commentary and behind-the-scenes stories, presented by Minute Maid.
– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Pat McAfee vs. Gunther, scheduled for tomorrow at Backlash 2025:
– WWE Vault released a vintage clip showing a John Cena rap performance from the July 25 edition of Monday Night Raw:
John Cena, Trademarc and Bumpy Knuckles perform “Bad, Bad Man” live on Raw as part of Cena’s Battle of the Bands with Chris Jericho, before ripping into a rendition of the iconic “The Time is Now.”