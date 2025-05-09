– In a new episode of WWE Playback, Jey Uso and Sami Zayn watch back their six-man tag team match as opponents at WWE Backlash 2023:

Jey Uso and Sami Zayn sit together to watch their exciting Six-Man Tag Team Match as opponents at Backlash 2023, offering candid commentary and behind-the-scenes stories, presented by Minute Maid.

– WWE Playlist showcased the road to Pat McAfee vs. Gunther, scheduled for tomorrow at Backlash 2025:

– WWE Vault released a vintage clip showing a John Cena rap performance from the July 25 edition of Monday Night Raw: