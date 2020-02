WWE News: John Cena Featured In Experian Commercial, Emily Andzulis and Aja Smith Debut at NXT Event

– John Cena is featured in two new commercials from Experian, which you can see below. Both commercials are also now airing on television.

– Both Aja Smith and Emily Andzulis made their NXT debuts during last night’s live event from Ocala, Florida. Andzulis teamed with Rita Reis and Catalina Garcia and ended up losing to MJ Jenkins, Deonna Purrazzo and Indi Hartwell. Smith, meanwhile, worked as a referee.

✨💜✨💜✨ I was raised to give 110% in anything I do. I gotta ways to go and learn, but I won’t disappoint y’all! https://t.co/6fxfienXVN — Aja Smith (@PereraPower) February 22, 2020

We have the NXT debut of @emily_andzulis here in Ocala, FL. pic.twitter.com/gMU8Uj2q4r — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) February 22, 2020