WWE News: John Cena on Why He’s Learned Mandarin, Fan Poll on Best-Dressed Christmas Star, Finn Balor Appearance

John Cena discussed learning Mandarin in a new interview with The Straits Times promoting his film Ferdinand. Cena said it was to help expand his appeal beyond English-speaking countries.

“I started wanting to learn Mandarin to get our global company to be a true global company,” Cena said. “[I’m] fascinated with the language and has become obsessed with trying to learn it. … I don’t have a lot of free time, but when I do, for an hour or two of my day, a tutor comes over and we just talk. [I have] a Ziploc bag with two huge stacks of flashcards – and each stack used to take me about an hour and a half to go through and now it takes me 30 minutes. So, on the days when I want to just cruise through Instagram, I have to tell myself that would be fun, but do it after half an hour’s worth of cards.”

– WWE’s latest poll asks who was best-dressed for Christmas on this week’s Smackdown. The results thus far are:

Rusev as Rusev Claus: 53%

Big E as an Elf: 20%

Kofi Kingston as a Gingerbread Man: 13%

Aiden English as a Snowman: 8%

Xavier Woods as a Reindeer: 6%

– Sky Sports Game Changers announced that Finn Balor will be appearing on their kids’ show on Friday and Saturday. A clip is below: