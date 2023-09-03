– As the host of WWE Payback tonight, John Cena conducted a post-match interview with new WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day, who celebrated their win. Priest even complimented John Cena on his interview skills, commenting, “Good job, kid.” You can check out a video of that Payback interview below:

– Following the attack by the returning Jey Uso on tonight’s WWE Payback, Grayson Waller is demanding that WWE fire Jey Uso. He tweeted earlier tonight, “Jey Uso attacking me unprovoked on my own show- fire this man!”

– During tonight’s Payback, Cody Rhodes and Corey Graves presented the Pittsburgh Steelers with an NFL WWE Legacy Title Belt since tonight’s show was held in Pittsburgh. You can check out a video of that moment below: