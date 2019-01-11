WWE News: John Cena’s Possible Wrestlemania Opponent Revealed, Lars Sullivan’s Debut Delayed Due To Anxiety, Injured NXT Wrestler To Work As Ring Announcer

– The Wrestling Observer (via SportsKeeda) reports that John Cena’s likely opponent for Wrestlemania will be Lars Sullivan, after weeks of teasing The Freak’s main roster debut on WWE TV.

– Speaking of Sullivan, The Observer (via SportsKeeda) also reports that he was set to make his main roster debut this past Monday in a dark match (similar to EC3, Lacey Evans and Heavy Machinery) before RAW. However, Sullivan suffered an anxiety attack and was pulled from the show. He was then scheduled for a dark match in Jacksonville before Smackdown, but never appeared and flew home to Colorado. There aren’t a lot of details about the situation. It’s believed that WWE is now more sensitive to mental health issue ever since Mauro Ranallo went public about his bipolar disorder.

– Finally, the Observer (via Wrestling Inc) reports that WWE is considering using NXT’s Tino Sabbatelli as a TV announcer, although it’s unknown if he would call shows on the main roster or developmental. Sabbatelli suffered a torn pectoral muscle during a live event match with The Velveteen Dream back in May. He was expected to be out for nine months, but hasn’t been cleared at this time. He has reportedly had issues after the surgery and his situation is said to be similar to that of Jason Jordan. Sabbatelli is a former NFL player and was signed back in 2014.