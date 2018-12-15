WWE News: Johnny Gargano Headed To EVOLVE In January, WWE Now Looks At R-Truth and Carmella, Nick Miller Tweets On WWE Release

– Tonight at EVOLVE 117, it was announced that Johnny Gargano will return to the promotion for their events in January. Gargano is a former EVOLVE tag team champion and also won several titles when the promotion was Dragon Gate USA, including the Open the Freedom Gate Championship and the Open the United Gate Championship with Rich Swann. He appeared there regularly from 2009 to 2016 until he left for WWE.

– WWE Now has a new video looking at R-Truth and Carmella’s rise in the Mixed Match Challenge:

– Nick Miller commented on his recent WWE release in a post on Twitter: