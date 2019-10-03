wrestling / News
WWE News: Karen Q Gives Nine-Week Post-Surgery Update, Natalya Gets Gift From Edge and Beth Phoenix
– Karen Q has given an update on her status at the nine week mark after surgery. The NXT star posted to Twitter noting that she’s getting X-rays to see if she can start walking again:
It’s been 9 weeks post surgery. Getting X-rays to see if I can officially start walking. Plz pray for me ppl 🙏 #karenqcomeback pic.twitter.com/AyEhY1g4Am
— Karen Q (@karenmeee) October 3, 2019
– Natalya posted to Twitter as well, showing off a gift she received from Edge and Beth Phoenix of an art piece portraying her father, the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart:
Got the nicest surprise from @EdgeRatedR and @TheBethPhoenix! Love this piece of art you both created!! I’m gonna hang it in my dad’s office with all of his most special pictures and memorabilia from his career. Thank you guys for such a thoughtful gift!🖤 pic.twitter.com/doLQO6c3Bm
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) October 2, 2019
