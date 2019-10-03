wrestling / News

WWE News: Karen Q Gives Nine-Week Post-Surgery Update, Natalya Gets Gift From Edge and Beth Phoenix

October 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karen Q

– Karen Q has given an update on her status at the nine week mark after surgery. The NXT star posted to Twitter noting that she’s getting X-rays to see if she can start walking again:

– Natalya posted to Twitter as well, showing off a gift she received from Edge and Beth Phoenix of an art piece portraying her father, the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart:

