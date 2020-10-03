wrestling / News
WWE News: Karen Q Gives Update on Recovery, Otis vs. John Morrison Clip
October 2, 2020 | Posted by
– Karen Q is making progress as she continues working her way back to the ring. Q, who suffered a broken leg that put her out of action in JUly of 2019, posted to Twitter on Friday to note that she did her first flip since the injury. Q posted:
“After 14 months, I did a flip today for the first time since my leg broke. It felt amazing!!! #karenqcomeback.”
The NXT star has been training since mid-September.
After 14 months, I did a flip today for the first time since my leg broke. It felt amazing!!! #karenqcomeback
— Karen Q (@karenmeee) October 2, 2020
– WWE posted the following clip from the4 Otis vs. John Morrison match on Smackdown:
More Trending Stories
- Update On Alleged Issues During Recent Thunder Rosa vs. Ivelisse Match
- The Good Brothers Want to Be At Impact For The Rest of Their Careers, Karl Anderson Wants to Be World Champion
- Roman Reigns On Why It Sucked Watching WrestleMania 36 From Home, Making The Decision To Step Away From WWE
- Arn Anderson Reveals One Of The Best Matches He’s Seen In Person, His Pick For The All-Time Voice Of Wrestling