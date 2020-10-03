WWE News: Karen Q Gives Update on Recovery, Otis vs. John Morrison Clip

– Karen Q is making progress as she continues working her way back to the ring. Q, who suffered a broken leg that put her out of action in JUly of 2019, posted to Twitter on Friday to note that she did her first flip since the injury. Q posted:

“After 14 months, I did a flip today for the first time since my leg broke. It felt amazing!!! #karenqcomeback.”

The NXT star has been training since mid-September.

