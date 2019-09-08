wrestling / News
WWE News: Kurt Angle Shares Picture With Kane, Full 2002 King of the Ring Finals
September 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Kurt Angle had a run-in with Kane, and shared a picture on Instagram. You can see the pic below of the two at a Big Time Wrestling event in Raleigh, North Carolina over the weekend:
– WWE posted the following full 2002 King of the Ring finals match between Brock Lesnar and Rob Van Dam:
