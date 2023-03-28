WWE News: LA Knight On Beyond The Scenes, Logan Paul On Cold As Balls, More

– The Daily Show featured a YouTube episode of the Beyond the Scenes podcast with LA Knight, described as:

Just in time for WrestleMania, professional wrestling’s biggest event, we present an in-depth look at how wrestling and politics have more similarities than one might think. WWE Superstar LA Knight and Peter Rosenberg, host of the “Cheap Heat” podcast, join Roy Wood Jr. to break it all down. Nowadays, it’s not enough for wrestlers and politicians to be themselves – they need to put on a show and connect with the crowd in order to win in the ring… or on the campaign trail.

– LOL Network posted a video of Kevin Hart and Logan Paul on Cold as Balls that you can watch below, detailed as:

#LoganPaul makes the entrance of a lifetime on this episode of #ColdasBalls. Maybe we should let him take over the show from #KevinHart.

– WWE featured an advertisement video with Sheamus and Drew McIntyre which you can see below, described as: