WWE News: Lawyer Wants WWE Head Injury Lawsuit Reinstated, Jury Trial Set For Jerry Lawler’s Lawsuit, ‘Greatests’ That Happened At Backlash

– PWInsider reports that there was a hearing on June 5 in the U.S. Court Of Appeals, Second Circuit in Connecticut. The attorney representing former WWWF, WWF and WWE talents who previously sued WWE over head trauma, gave an argument over why the previously dismissed suit should be reinstated. A decision has not been made at this time. In February, Sylvain Grenier asked to be removed from the case, just before he was hired as a WWE producer.

– In other legal news, a jury trial has been scheduled for May 24, 2021 in Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against Hardeman County, TN and Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen, along with other parties. He is suing over the wrongful death of his son, Brian “Christopher” Lawler.

– WWE has posted a new video from The Bump which looks at other ‘greatests’ to happen at the annual Backlash event. The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, if you believe WWE, happened last night between Randy Orton and Edge.