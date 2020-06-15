wrestling / News
WWE News: Lawyer Wants WWE Head Injury Lawsuit Reinstated, Jury Trial Set For Jerry Lawler’s Lawsuit, ‘Greatests’ That Happened At Backlash
– PWInsider reports that there was a hearing on June 5 in the U.S. Court Of Appeals, Second Circuit in Connecticut. The attorney representing former WWWF, WWF and WWE talents who previously sued WWE over head trauma, gave an argument over why the previously dismissed suit should be reinstated. A decision has not been made at this time. In February, Sylvain Grenier asked to be removed from the case, just before he was hired as a WWE producer.
– In other legal news, a jury trial has been scheduled for May 24, 2021 in Jerry Lawler’s lawsuit against Hardeman County, TN and Hardeman County Sheriff John Doolen, along with other parties. He is suing over the wrongful death of his son, Brian “Christopher” Lawler.
– WWE has posted a new video from The Bump which looks at other ‘greatests’ to happen at the annual Backlash event. The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, if you believe WWE, happened last night between Randy Orton and Edge.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on Edge vs. Randy Orton Originally Being Planned for Summerslam, Orton & Edge Thought Tagline Was a Rib by Vince
- The Undertaker Reveals That He Initially Thought The Rock Wouldn’t Make It In WWE, Reveals Which Wrestlers Brought The Most Out of Him
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Bruce Prichard Taking Over RAW & Smackdown Creative, Explains Why Changes Don’t Matter, Comments On Heyman’s Creative Work
- AJ Styles Reportedly Moved To Smackdown Due To Issues With Paul Heyman