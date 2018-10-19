wrestling / News
WWE News: List This! Looks at Women Who Won Men’s Titles, Full NXT Arrival Match
October 19, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE has released the latest episode of List This!, which looks at women who won men’s championships. You can see the video below, which includes looks at Chyna winning the Intercontinental Championship, Madusa winning the WCW Cruiserweight Title, and more:
– The company also posted the following full match from NXT Arrival, with Paige defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Emma: