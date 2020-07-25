WWE News: Living Colour Marks Nine-Year Anniversary of CM Punk Using Their Song, Liv Morgan Talks Child’s Play

– In a post on Twitter, the band Living Colour noted that today was the nine-year anniversary of the first time CM Punk started using their song ‘Cult of Personality.’

They wrote: “9 yrs ago @CMPunk came out to Cult Of Personality on Monday Night Raw July 25th – we continue to send love n light to CM Punk and the legions of @WWE fans around the world.”

Punk replied: “Was my little league team song in 89. Used it in @ringofhonor in 05. In 11 I gave em no choice. Even rocked it in @ufc. It’s been a crazy life, thanks for helping with the soundtrack!!!”

9 yrs ago @CMPunk came out to Cult Of Personality on Monday Night Raw July 25th https://t.co/fFj09NqWEL – we continue to send love n light to CM Punk and the legions of @WWE fans around the world — Living Colour (@LivingColour) July 25, 2020

Was my little league team song in 89. Used it in @ringofhonor in 05. In 11 I gave em no choice. Even rocked it in @ufc. It’s been a crazy life, thanks for helping with the soundtrack!!! ❤️ https://t.co/sWVtHC2Txt — player/coach (@CMPunk) July 25, 2020

– The latest edition of Dead Meat’s ‘What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie’ features Liv Morgan talking about the original Child’s Play.