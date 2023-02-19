– During last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, Logan Paul interfered in the men’s chamber match, costing Seth Rollins the bout. WWE released a video of Logan Paul, showing what he had to say before he interfered.

Logan Paul said in the promo, “Seth Rollins, you pissed me off, dog. I had to book a flight to snowy ass Montreal, Canada just so I could kick your ass! You’ve got big words when I’m not in front of you, but let’s see what happens tonight. I don’t think you’re gonna like it.”

– Former WWE Superstar JTG was in attendance at last night’s Elimination Chamber event. He shared a photo of himself in the crowd on Twitter, which you can see below. JTG wrote, “I legit felt like a kid last night.

#montreal #EliminationChamber”

I legit felt like a kid last night.#montreal #EliminationChamber pic.twitter.com/szqdDTzfDv — JTG ( JAY THA GAWD ) (@Jtg1284) February 19, 2023

– WWE Superstar Asuka racked up another accolade at last night’s Elimination Chamber event. She became the first women’s Superstar ever to win the Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, and an Elimination Chamber match. As a result of her win, she will now go on to challenge Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.