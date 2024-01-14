wrestling / News

WWE News: A Look Back at Jinder Mahal’s Title Reign, Top 10 Giants Elimination From the Royal Rumble, Katana Chance Turns 34

January 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jinder Mahal WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

– WWE looked back at Jinder Mahal’s run as WWE Champion:

– WWE Top 10 looked back at 10 Giants Being Eliminated in the Royal Rumble:

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance celebrates her birthday today. She turns 34 years old:

