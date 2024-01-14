wrestling / News
WWE News: A Look Back at Jinder Mahal’s Title Reign, Top 10 Giants Elimination From the Royal Rumble, Katana Chance Turns 34
January 14, 2024
– WWE looked back at Jinder Mahal’s run as WWE Champion:
– WWE Top 10 looked back at 10 Giants Being Eliminated in the Royal Rumble:
– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Katana Chance celebrates her birthday today. She turns 34 years old:
Happy birthday to Women's Tag Team Champion @Katana_WWE! pic.twitter.com/Z8KoO0bIfn
— WWE (@WWE) January 14, 2024
