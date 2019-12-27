WWE News: Los Angeles Still Pushing For WrestleMania 37, Attendance For Last Week’s Smackdown, Most-Watched Network Shows

– Los Angeles is still pushing to land WrestleMania 37 in 2021, according to a new report. The WON reports that the city wants to host the PPV in 2021 in order to get ready for the Super Bowl, which will be hosted by L.A. in 2022. WWE, on the other hand, wants to go to L.A. in 2022 for WrestleMania 38 so that they can announce a higher attendance figure in the same stadium than the Super Bowl.

– The site also reports that the Smackdown taping last Friday did 10,000 fans, which is considered to be a good number by modern standards.

– The most-watched WWE Network shows for the past week per the WON were:

1. WWE 365: Seth Rollins

2. WWE TLC 2016

3. NXT (12.19.19)

4. Broken Skull Sessions: Bill Goldberg

5. Table for 3 – Dinner of Domination (D-Lo Brown, Mark Henry and The Godfather)

6. Survivor Series 2019

7. Broken Skull Sessions: The Undertaker