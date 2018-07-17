Quantcast

 

WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Daniel Bryan Competes After Smackdown Taping

July 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live

– WWE has set a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, a Fatal Four-Way between Drew Gulak, Hideo Itami, Mustafa Ali, and TJP will take place on the show, with the winner getting a future shot at Cedric Alexander’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

The show will air next Tuesday after Smackdown on the WWE Network.

Wrestling Inc reports that Daniel Bryan beat The Miz in a post-taping match at tonight’s Smackdown/205 Live. The match was preceded and followed by comedy promos from both Superstars, and the finish saw Bryan trick Miz with a hug before turning on him.

