WWE News: Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live, Daniel Bryan Competes After Smackdown Taping

– WWE has set a match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. As you can see below, a Fatal Four-Way between Drew Gulak, Hideo Itami, Mustafa Ali, and TJP will take place on the show, with the winner getting a future shot at Cedric Alexander’s WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

The show will air next Tuesday after Smackdown on the WWE Network.

– Wrestling Inc reports that Daniel Bryan beat The Miz in a post-taping match at tonight’s Smackdown/205 Live. The match was preceded and followed by comedy promos from both Superstars, and the finish saw Bryan trick Miz with a hug before turning on him.