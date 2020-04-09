wrestling / News

WWE News: Mauro Ranallo Did NXT Commentary Alone Last Night, Mandy Rose and Lana Dance In Their Underwear, Triple H Congratulates Io Shirai

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mauro Ranallo

– During last night’s episode of NXT, Mauro Ranallo provided commentary for the show by himself. Neither Beth Phoenix nor Nigel McGuinness were mentioned during the broadcast. In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was revealed that Ranallo recorded his commentary from his home in California.

– Mandy Rose and Lana have both been doing dancing videos on TikTok, recently in their underwear.

– After her win on last night’s episode of NXT, Triple H congratulated Io Shirai on Twitter.

He wrote: “An amazing effort by all the women in this #LadderMatch. A win by @shirai_io means she’s the #1 contender… @shirai_io vs @MsCharlotteWWE for the @WWENXT women’s championship??? As a wise man once said, HELL YES!!!!! #WeAreNXT

