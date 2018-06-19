WWE News: The Miz Plans to Make His Mark in Gauntlet Match, UK Tournament Dark Match, Bobby Roode Celebrates Wrestling Anniversary

– The Miz appeared in a new video before tonight’s Smackdown, taking about his participation in tonight’s #1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match. Miz said that heads ready to make a statement in the match and begin his road to the WWE Championship.

“The fact that I haven’t had a chance to become the WWE Champion since I’ve been on SmackDown Live has been confusing to me since I got here because I thought as soon as I got here I should have been elevated right to the WWE Championship,” he said. “It’s taken some time and I’m finally getting what I deserve. Once I win this Gauntlet Match and become the new #1 contender, I will become the WWE Champion and be the face of SmackDown Live, where I belong.”

– Ligero beat Wild Boar in the dark match before the UK Championship Tournament taping on Tuesday, per Wrestling Inc.

– Bobby Roode posted to Twitter to commemorate the twentieth anniversary of his first wrestling match, as you can see below: