– A ticket presale has begun for WWE Raw at the Madison Square Garden on Monday, March 10. The ticket presale codes for the event are WWETIX and MSGWWE (via PWInsider). Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

WWE is currently advertising CM Punk, Gunther, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, Seth Rollins, and Jay Uso for the event.

– WWE NXT is heading to Center Stage Theater, the former home of WCW Saturday Night, in Atlanta Georgia. A ticket presale has begun for the live TV event, which is scheduled for Tuesday, January 28. The ticket presale is happening at Ticketmaster.com with the pre-sale code WWETIX (via PWInsider).