wrestling / News
WWE News: More Independent Content Added To WWE Network, Total Bellas Marathon Next Week, Statue of The Rock On Sale
January 23, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE has added more independent wrestling content to the WWE Network today, including EVOLVE 144, ICW Fight Club 156 and the Best of British Strong Style in PROGRESS Wrestling.
Here’s a synopsis for the PROGRESS compilation: “Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate dish out their brand of brutal European grappling in this collection of bouts from PROGRESS Wrestling. The BruiserWeight & Moustache Mountain defend the PROGRESS World and Tag Team Championships against WALTER, Timothy Thatcher & Axel Dieter Jr. and face the high-flying tandem of Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus.”
– E! will run a Total Bellas marathon on January 28.
– WWE Shop is now selling a statue of The Rock for $750.
More Trending Stories
- Mike Bennett On Why Using Maria’s Last Name in WWE Didn’t Bother Him, Goals For ROH in 2021
- Britt Baker On Why Her Babyface Run Didn’t Work, Drawing Inspiration From Chris Jericho
- Roman Reigns Calls WWE’s Performance Center Shows ‘Trash’
- Backstage Details On WWE Wanting Four Blockbuster Matches For WrestleMania 37