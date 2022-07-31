WWE News: Details on More Names in Attendance at SummerSlam, Kat Dennings Watches SummerSlam, Kurt Angle Biography Preview Clips

– PWInsider has details on more people who were in attendance at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last night. Dana Warrior and WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart were both backstage at the event. Other names who were in attendance included NJPW wrestlers Ren Narita, Yuya Uemura, and Shota Umino.

– Actress Kat Dennings of MCU fame was watching and enjoying WWE SummerSlam last night. She tweeted during the show, “Just watched my first #SummerSlam and I am unwell.” She later added, “Oh no I think I love @WWE.”

Just watched my first #SummerSlam and I am unwell — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) July 31, 2022

Oh no I think I love @WWE — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) July 31, 2022

– WWE released new preview clips for tonight’s Biography: WWE Legends special on Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. You can check out those clips below:



