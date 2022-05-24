wrestling / News

WWE News: MVP Picks a Handicap Match for Hell in a Cell, Becky Lynch Comments on Raw Win, Sam Roberts Chats With Renee Paquette

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Hell in a Cell Image Credit: WWE

– As noted in the Raw Talk report, MVP announced that Bobby Lashley will face Omos and MVP himself in a Handicap Match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

– Becky Lynch wrote the following on her win against Asuka on last night’s episode of Raw. She wrote, “Becky with the big win! I’m making my come back baybeeeee! #RAW”

The Sessions

The last professional broadcaster, Sam Roberts, joins The Sessions at close to his final form to discuss his evolution before, during and after his signing with WWE! The SiriusXM vet talks going bald, learning the ropes at the commentary desk with Renee, and whether it’s possible for a professional broadcaster to keep their identity and serve the WWE machine. Plus, find out how he got Nick Gage to come to his house, and what he thinks about Sasha Banks and Naomi’s WWE walkout.

MVP, Renee Paquette, Sam Roberts, WWE Hell in a Cell, Jeffrey Harris

