WWE News: MVP Picks a Handicap Match for Hell in a Cell, Becky Lynch Comments on Raw Win, Sam Roberts Chats With Renee Paquette

– As noted in the Raw Talk report, MVP announced that Bobby Lashley will face Omos and MVP himself in a Handicap Match at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

– Becky Lynch wrote the following on her win against Asuka on last night’s episode of Raw. She wrote, “Becky with the big win! I’m making my come back baybeeeee! #RAW”

Becky with the big win! I’m making my come back baybeeeee! #RAW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 24, 2022

– The Sessions