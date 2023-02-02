wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya & Jenni Share Their 2023 New Year Goals, Nikki Bella Says I Do Clips & Episode Description, Guests for The Bump Next Week

February 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Natalya WWE Raw 10-28-19 The Bump

– WWE Superstar Natalya and Jenni shared their goals for the new year in a new vlog:

– The Nikki Bella Says I Do reality miniseries continues tonight on E! at 9:00 pm EST. Here’s the synopsis and some preview clips for tonight’s episode:

Pole Dancing With the Star
“With the wedding destination locked and nuptials looming, the couple faces a long to-do list with only three weeks left; Brie and Gleb set out to host a wild joint bachelor/bachelorette party in L.A. as Nikki plans a sexy surprise for Artem.”


– WWE has announced that next week’s episodes of The Bump will feature Bayley, Xavier Woods, and Tyler Breeze (h/t PWInsider).

