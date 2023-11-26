wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Shares Inspirational Quote From Socrates, Rhea Ripley Wants to Be Locked in a Cage With Dominik, Ivory Turns 62
– WWE Superstar Natalya shared an inspirational quote from Socrates on social media. Natalya wrote, “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not fighting the old, but on building the new. #Socrates”
The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not fighting the old, but on building the new. #Socrates pic.twitter.com/imgWe1ALlv
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 26, 2023
– Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio had some fun backstage last night at Survivor Series. Rhea Ripley wrote on X, “Please lock me in a cage with him any day of the week 😈 #WarGames #SurvivorSeries”
Please lock me in a cage with him any day of the week 😈#WarGames #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/QgAtNaxSdk
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) November 26, 2023
– WWE Hall of Famer and former Women’s Champion Ivory celebrates her birthday today, turning 62 years old. WWE also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:
Happy birthday to WWE Hall of Famer Ivory! pic.twitter.com/6t8JJ8vQuq
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2023
