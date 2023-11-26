wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Shares Inspirational Quote From Socrates, Rhea Ripley Wants to Be Locked in a Cage With Dominik, Ivory Turns 62

November 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Natalya shared an inspirational quote from Socrates on social media. Natalya wrote, “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy not fighting the old, but on building the new. #Socrates”

– Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio had some fun backstage last night at Survivor Series. Rhea Ripley wrote on X, “Please lock me in a cage with him any day of the week 😈 #WarGames #SurvivorSeries”

– WWE Hall of Famer and former Women’s Champion Ivory celebrates her birthday today, turning 62 years old. WWE also wished her a happy birthday, which you can see below:

