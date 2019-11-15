wrestling / News
WWE News: New Matt Hardy Free The Delete Video, Taynara Conti’s NXT Journey
November 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Matt Hardy has released a new “Free the Delete” video which recaps the story so far. You can see the video below, which is the “GUTS” (Get Up To Speed) video:
– The WWE Performance Center also released a video, which looks at Taynara Conti’s journey to NXT:
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on Fabulous Moolah Beating Up an ‘Out of Shape’ Sherri Martel in 1987
- Finn Balor On Why He Moved to NXT, Not Finding The Success He Wanted On Main Roster
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Hulk Hogan vs. Vader Didn’t Happen in 1994, Hogan’s Issues With Vader
- More on CM Punk Joining WWE Backstage, Reaction in WWE Toward It