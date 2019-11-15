wrestling / News

WWE News: New Matt Hardy Free The Delete Video, Taynara Conti’s NXT Journey

November 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Woken Matt Hardy 120417 Shannon Moore

– Matt Hardy has released a new “Free the Delete” video which recaps the story so far. You can see the video below, which is the “GUTS” (Get Up To Speed) video:

– The WWE Performance Center also released a video, which looks at Taynara Conti’s journey to NXT:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Matt Hardy, Taynara Conti, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading