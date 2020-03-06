WWE News: New Promo For WWE’s FCW Documentary, Dave Bautista Set For TV Appearance, Guests For Next Week’s The Bump

– WWE has released a promo for their upcoming documentary about their former developmental territory FCW, which will debut on Sunday after the Elimination Chamber PPV on the WWE Network.

– Dave Bautista is set to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday to promote his new movie My Spy.

– It was announced that Braun Strowman will be the in-studio guest for the next episode of The Bump, with Mark Henry calling in.