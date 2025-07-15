wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Chats With Raw Recap, Monday Night Raw Video Highlights, Three Hours of the Best of Rick Rude
– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella joined the Raw Recap show this week. Bella competed in her first Monday Night Raw match since her return at last Sunday’s WWE Evolution, where she competed in the Battle Royal. On last night’s show, she defeated former WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green. You can check out the new episode with Nikki Bella below:
The OTC is back on Raw as Roman Reigns came to the aid of Jey Uso and CM Punk, new Women’s World Champion Naomi finds herself in a triple threat match at SummerSlam and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella joins the show after her first match on Raw since her return at Evolution. Sam Roberts, Megan Morant & former WWE Champion Big E bring you the Raw Recap: A WWE & Fanatics Original Production.
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s Raw:
– WWE Vault showcased three hours of the Best of Rick Rude:
What we’d like to have right now, is for all of you to keep the noise down and watch this full-match compilation featuring “Ravishing” Rick Rude against Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Ultimate Warrior, Sting and more of his greatest rivals.
