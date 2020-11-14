WWE News: Nikki Bella Shares a Painful Story to Artem Chigvintsev, Jake Atlas on Florida Life, Preview Clip for Best of Toni Storm in PROGRESS

– The Bella Twins YouTube channel released a new preview clip from Total Bellas, where Nikki Bella shares a painful story with her fiance, Artem Chigvintsev, that happened to her in high school. That clip can be viewed here:

– The Swerve City Podcast released another highlight clip where Jake Atlas speaks about adjusting to life in Florida, which you can see below:

– WWE released some new preview clips showing The Best of Toni Storm in PROGRESS and the wXw Catch Grand Prix Week 1, which are available on the WWE Network: