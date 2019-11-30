WWE News: Nikki Cross Ecstatic Following Alexa Bliss’ Return, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks Comment on Smackdown Altercation

– Nikki Cross is in a great mood following Alexa Bliss’ return to help her out on Smackdown. WWE posted the following video of Bliss and Cross backstage after the segment, which saw Bliss make her return to TV. Cross was over the moon, while Bliss said she was feeling good. You can see the video below:

– Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans posted to Twitter to comment on their segment on tonight’s Smackdown, where Evans hit Banks with the Women’s Right. The segment saw Evans come out to the ring to confront Bayley and Banks for trashing the rest of the women’s division, then nail Banks with her finisher.

The two posted:

Yes my jaw hurts. Yes I’m still rich. Yes the women’s division still sucks. pic.twitter.com/9EoksgvPOL — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 30, 2019