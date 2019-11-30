wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Cross Ecstatic Following Alexa Bliss’ Return, Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks Comment on Smackdown Altercation
– Nikki Cross is in a great mood following Alexa Bliss’ return to help her out on Smackdown. WWE posted the following video of Bliss and Cross backstage after the segment, which saw Bliss make her return to TV. Cross was over the moon, while Bliss said she was feeling good. You can see the video below:
– Sasha Banks and Lacey Evans posted to Twitter to comment on their segment on tonight’s Smackdown, where Evans hit Banks with the Women’s Right. The segment saw Evans come out to the ring to confront Bayley and Banks for trashing the rest of the women’s division, then nail Banks with her finisher.
The two posted:
Yes my jaw hurts. Yes I’m still rich. Yes the women’s division still sucks. pic.twitter.com/9EoksgvPOL
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) November 30, 2019
Between that and her lack of leadership….I couldn't take it anymore. 💅🏼👒 #SDLive https://t.co/bSUunk04pi
— Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) November 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Former WCW Announcer Contacted Maryland Athletic Commission Over Kenny Omega vs. John Moxley AEW Full Gear Match, Match Now Under Investigation
- Rush Pushing for ROH To Bring In His Father, La Parka Health Update
- Backstage Notes on CM Punk Signing With FS1 for WWE Backstage, How FOX Sports Avoided Leaks
- Backstage Update on Mauro Ranallo and Corey Graves Incident, WWE Viewing Corey Graves as the ‘Victim,’ More Details on Ranallo’s Exit and Return in 2017