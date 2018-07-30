WWE News: Nikolai Volkoff & Brian Lawler Honored On Raw, Video Tribute to Volkoff

– WWE aired a graphic paying tribute to the memory of Nikolai Volkoff & Brian Lawler to open Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the graphic below, which remembered both wrestlers after their passings on Sunday:

Tonight's #RAW is in loving memory of Nikolai Volkoff and Brian Christopher. pic.twitter.com/MXFTM7q0q0 — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2018

– WWE also posted the following video in tribute to Volkoff’s life and career: