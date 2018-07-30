Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikolai Volkoff & Brian Lawler Honored On Raw, Video Tribute to Volkoff

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nikolai Volkoff

– WWE aired a graphic paying tribute to the memory of Nikolai Volkoff & Brian Lawler to open Monday night’s episode of Raw. You can see the graphic below, which remembered both wrestlers after their passings on Sunday:

– WWE also posted the following video in tribute to Volkoff’s life and career:

article topics :

Brian Christopher, Nikolai Volkoff, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading