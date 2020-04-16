wrestling / News
WWE News: Note on Non-Compete Clauses for Released Talents, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Get a New Steer, Top 10 Gnarly Knee Strikes for 2K20
April 16, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that the WWE talents who received their releases yesterday currently have 90 day non-compete clauses. As a result, they won’t be free to wrestle elsewhere until July 15.
– Ronda Rousey’s YouTube channel released a new vlog where her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, introduced their new steer, Porter. You can check out that video below.
– WWE released a new WWE 2k20 Top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 Gnarly Knee Strikes. You can check out that clip below.
More Trending Stories
- More NXT Cuts Expected, Main Roster Cuts Believed To Be Done For Now, Producers Furloughed
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Hulk Hogan Reportedly Turning Down Lead Role In The Wrestler, Says Hogan Was Probably Trying to Not Come Off As Broken Down Wrestler
- Amy Weber Discusses Her Photo Being On Japanese Strip Club Flyer & Being Ribbed Backstage In WWE by JBL Over It, Animosity With Carmella
- Serena Deeb, Ace Steel, Kendo Kashin, & More Released, Smiley Not Cut, WWE Confirms Releases of Rusev, Zack Ryder, Maria & Mike Kanellis, Kurt Angle & Many More