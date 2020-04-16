WWE News: Note on Non-Compete Clauses for Released Talents, Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne Get a New Steer, Top 10 Gnarly Knee Strikes for 2K20

– PWInsider reports that the WWE talents who received their releases yesterday currently have 90 day non-compete clauses. As a result, they won’t be free to wrestle elsewhere until July 15.

– Ronda Rousey’s YouTube channel released a new vlog where her husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne, introduced their new steer, Porter. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a new WWE 2k20 Top 10 video showcasing the Top 10 Gnarly Knee Strikes. You can check out that clip below.