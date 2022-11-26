– While today is Survivor Series, WWE kicks off its Holiday Tour tomorrow, with a Supershow event in Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena. The arena is advertising Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, The Usos, and Damage CTRL for the event.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:





























