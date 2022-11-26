wrestling / News

WWE News: Notes on Tomorrow’s Holiday Tour Supershow, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

November 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Holiday Tour Supershow 11-27-2022 Image Credit: Cross Insurance Arena, WWE

– While today is Survivor Series, WWE kicks off its Holiday Tour tomorrow, with a Supershow event in Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena. The arena is advertising Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, The Usos, and Damage CTRL for the event.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown and NXT Level Up:















