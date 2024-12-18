wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT 2024 Year End Awards Voting Opens, Natalya Shares Photo With CM Punk KISS FM 93.1 Celebrates Steve Austin Turning 60
December 18, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com has announced that NXT has opened its year-end awards voting. Voting is open for the following categories:
* Male Superstar of the Year
* Female Superstar of the Year
* Tag Team of the Year
* Moment of the Year
* Match of the Year
* Best NXT PLE/Show of the Year
– WWE Superstar Natalya shared a photo with CM Punk while the two were in Boston yesterday. She wrote in the caption, “shenanigans in Boston… @CMPunk” You can view that photo she shared below:
shenanigans in Boston… @CMPunk pic.twitter.com/5rKvZsjdSV
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 18, 2024
– KISS FM 93.1 in El Paso, Texas celebrated the birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin turns 60 years old today.
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Maintaining Prestige Of NWA World Heavyweight Title In The Mid-2000s
- WWE Denies LA Knight Injury After Meet & Greet Pulled
- Triple H Says It Took A Long Time To Get Undertaker To Agree To WWE WrestleMania XL Appearance
- Jim Ross Reveals Why He Thinks Vince McMahon Was Never A Fan Of Christian