wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT 2024 Year End Awards Voting Opens, Natalya Shares Photo With CM Punk KISS FM 93.1 Celebrates Steve Austin Turning 60

December 18, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT 2024 Year End Awards Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com has announced that NXT has opened its year-end awards voting. Voting is open for the following categories:

* Male Superstar of the Year
* Female Superstar of the Year
* Tag Team of the Year
* Moment of the Year
* Match of the Year
* Best NXT PLE/Show of the Year

– WWE Superstar Natalya shared a photo with CM Punk while the two were in Boston yesterday. She wrote in the caption, “shenanigans in Boston… @CMPunk” You can view that photo she shared below:

KISS FM 93.1 in El Paso, Texas celebrated the birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin turns 60 years old today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

CM Punk, Natalya, NXT, Steve Austin, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading