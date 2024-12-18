– WWE.com has announced that NXT has opened its year-end awards voting. Voting is open for the following categories:

* Male Superstar of the Year

* Female Superstar of the Year

* Tag Team of the Year

* Moment of the Year

* Match of the Year

* Best NXT PLE/Show of the Year

– WWE Superstar Natalya shared a photo with CM Punk while the two were in Boston yesterday. She wrote in the caption, “shenanigans in Boston… @CMPunk” You can view that photo she shared below:

– KISS FM 93.1 in El Paso, Texas celebrated the birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin turns 60 years old today.