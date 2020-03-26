wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT UK Takeover: Dublin Postponed Until October, Download Festival Cancelled
– The 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland has announced that NXT UK Takeover: Dublin has been postponed from April 26 to October 25. It will still be on a Sunday when it eventually happens.
The announcement reads: “NXT UK is heading to Dublin for the first time ever and fans are set to experience an epic event at 3Arena on the rescheduled date of Sunday, 25 October 2020. Fans around the world can see the show when it takes over the award-winning WWE Network.”
– In other news that could hurt NXT UK, the Download Festival, which was set for June 12-14, has been cancelled.
Download 2020 will not be going ahead, read the full statement here. pic.twitter.com/zyMSk91iMu
— Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 26, 2020
